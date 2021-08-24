August 25, 2021

  • 75°

Health Department reports 20th COVID-related death for Groves resident

By PA News

Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Groves.

The individual was identified as a Black female between the age range of 45-50.

It has not been determined if this individual had underlying health conditions, authorities said.

The Health Department has reported 20 COVID-related deaths for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.

Print Article