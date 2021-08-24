Health Department reports 20th COVID-related death for Groves resident
On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Groves.
The individual was identified as a Black female between the age range of 45-50.
It has not been determined if this individual had underlying health conditions, authorities said.
The Health Department has reported 20 COVID-related deaths for Groves since the beginning of the pandemic.
You Might Like
“People in Texas and Louisiana need to stay abreast of this developing weather event”
The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development to a medium 60 percent in the Caribbean and... read more