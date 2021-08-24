Margaret Edwards, Desoto, Texas – Services for Margaret Edwards, 88, of DeSoto, Texas and formerly of Port Arthur will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at New Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

Viewing will be held on August 27, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Sandra Clark Funeral Home, Dallas, TX.

She died on August 16, 2021, of natural causes. A native of Port Arthur, Texas, she lived in DeSoto, Texas for 7 years.

She was a member of New Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas and formerly a member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church of Port Arthur for over 45 years.

Survivors include one sister, Orelia Myers of Hartford, CT; two sons, Charles Joseph Jenkins of San Francisco, CA and Ray Charles Jenkins of Cedar Hill, Texas and one daughter Cheryl Edwards-Harkless of Port Arthur, Texas 17 grandchildren and host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.