Person in wheelchair struck & killed Monday; police say vehicle flees scene

A wheelchair-bound pedestrian was killed Monday night in Port Arthur after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shelby Harper said a vehicle struck the victim and left the scene.

Descriptive information on the vehicle was not immediately released.

Harper said the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officers responded to the 900 block of West 7th Street at approximately 9:48 p.m. Monday, where police said the victim was in a wheelchair when he was struck.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The Advanced Accident Investigation Team responded to assist. PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.