Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: August 16-22

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22:

  • Brandon Richards, 33, terroristic threat of family-family violence
  • Carl Summers, 54, criminal trespass
  • Quintavis Neal, 19, theft 
  • John Gamble, 18, theft
  • Jeremy Grant, 45, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22:

Aug. 16

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Seventh Street. 
  • A detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue. 
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1100 block of Boston Avenue.
  • Theft and harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale. 
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace. 
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of South 12th Street. 

Aug. 17

  • Assault against public servant was reported in the 200 block of North 14th Street. 
  • A missing person was reported in the 1400 block of South 12th Street. 

Aug. 18

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 3300 block of Avenue D. 

Aug. 19

  • Forgery of a financial instrument of the elderly was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An information report was completed in the1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street. 
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

Aug. 20

  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H. 
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of North 22nd Street. 

An Information report was completed in the 2100 block of FM 365.

  • Deadly conduct was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • Two people were arrested for theft in the 2200 block of U.S. 69.

Aug. 21

  • Assault was reported in the 3100 block of College Street. 
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 23rd Street. 
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Hardy. 
  • Assault family violence and assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta. 
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of North 22nd Street. 

Aug 22

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

 

