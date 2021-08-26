Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: August 16-22

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22:

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22:

Aug. 16

Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Seventh Street.

A detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1100 block of Boston Avenue.

Theft and harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Terroristic threat was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.