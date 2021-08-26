POLICE: 2 shot, 1 killed Wednesday night in front of home

BEAMONT — On Wednesday at 11:16 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 2300 block of Hayes in reference to a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located two victims in front of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe the two victims were in front of the residence working on vehicles when they were robbed and shot.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives on Hayes and the surrounding area to check their surveillance cameras between the hours of 11 p.m. and midnight for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone and submit crime stoppers tips anonymously.