Police confirm man dies 9 days after being shot during Port Arthur robbery

One of the victims from an Aug. 16 shooting at a West Side convenience store has died from his injuries, Port Arthur Police said.

Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed the death to Port Arthur Newsmedia on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Derrick Petry, a Port Arthur man in his 50s.

On Monday, Port Arthur Police, with the help of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warrant officers, arrested Deon Williams, 22, in the 1800 block of Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street, also known as Seventh Street.

Williams is allegedly linked to the shooting of two men outside Speedy Mart in the 600 block of West Gulfway Drive.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released.

Duriso said the aggravated assault charge could be bumped up to a homicide charge.

He said detectives are going to work with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office on the charges.

PAPD was called to the store at approximately 10:10 p.m. Aug. 16 for shots fired. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men, who are from Port Arthur, were brought to local hospitals for treatment.

One victim was released from the hospital in the days following the shooting.

Officers at the scene learned the gunman reportedly approached the victims outside of the store and opened fire. After shooting the victims, the gunman left on foot, according to police.