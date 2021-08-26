Tricky storm to predict could create “limited lead time for people to evacuate”

A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form today or tonight, the National Hurricane Center announced at 7 a.m. Thursday.

This system will reach the Gulf of Mexico by Friday night and could reach the Texas or Louisiana coast by Sunday or Monday.

It has the potential to be a major hurricane (category 3 or stronger), National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

The Hurricane Center could start issuing advisories as soon as 10 a.m. this morning.

“Unfortunately, this system is tricky because it has not formed yet, and it could make landfall within 72 to 96 hours,” Erickson said.

“There may be limited lead time for people to evacuate. Stay tuned to reliable weather sources, especially the National Hurricane Center and your local National Weather Service offices.”