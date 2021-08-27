Health department reports 9 new COVID deaths for Port Arthur & Mid County

On Friday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported nine deaths tied to COVID 19 for residents in the city and Mid County.

The Port Arthur residents included a Black female between 30 and 35 years old and a Hispanic female between 80 and 85 years old.

The other Port Arthur residents included three Hispanic males, one between 50 and 55 years old and two between the age range of 65-70.

The Groves residents included a White female between 55 and 60 years old, a Hispanic female between 70 and 75 years old and a White male between 65-70.

The Port Neches resident was a White female between 45 and 50 years old.

It has not been determined that these individuals had underlying health conditions, officials announced Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic is 86 for Port Arthur, 24 for Groves and 15 for Port Neches.

The health department announced Thursday testing showed new COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves and Nederland.

There are confirmations of 16 for Port Arthur, six for Groves and five for Nederland. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 27.