Martha Sue Franklin Martin 100 passed away on August 22, 2021 at Angel Arms in Richmond, Texas.

She was born August 9, 1921 in Honey Grove, Texas to Leslie Ulric and Buena Vista James Franklin.

Martha grew up in Gonzales, Texas; Great Falls, Montana; Sweetwater, Texas; and Port Arthur, Texas.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur in 1940. After high school she attended North Texas State College in Denton, Texas where she graduated in 1944 with a BA degree in art.

Martha married John Nelson Martin in 1944 in Port Arthur, Texas.

They were happily married for 71 years and had three children.

Martha was active in the United Methodist Church in Groves, Texas where she enjoyed teaching the children’s Sunday School class.

She was a former member of First Christian Church of Port Arthur, and Christ United Methodist of Sugar Land.

She loved her Savior and attended church regularly.

She was a children’s teacher in the Community Bible Study in Groves and led Cub Scouts, Blue Birds, and Camp Fire groups over the years.

Martha loved to sketch, paint oil paintings, sew, and to make crafts. She helped to make many banners for the Christian Church in Port Arthur.

Martha is survived by her son Steve Martin, Sr., and wife Peggy of Friendswood, Texas, her daughter Becky Martin Wood and husband David of Sugar land, Texas, her daughter Jeanne Martin of Missouri City, Texas, her 7 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Leslie Ulric Franklin and Buena Vista Franklin, brother James Franklin, and sister Jeanne Lucas.

The family will be greeting friends and relatives on September 7 at 10:00 am prior to the 11:00 am service at Crossbridge Church, 1049 Eldridge, Sugar Land 77478.

Burial will be at 2:30 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Port Arthur, Texas.