September 4, 2021

  • 77°

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 23-29

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Saturday, September 4, 2021

Arrests, Aug. 23 to Aug. 29

  • Naishia Lucas, 21, warrant other agency
  • Lawrence Martin III, 59, driving while intoxicated/warrant other agency
  • Randall Moore, 29, warrant other agency
  • Joshua Britt, 41, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Jake Stasik, 38, warrant other agency
  • Jaqualin Joubert, 17, aggravated robbery
  • Rennie Ihle, 37, possession of a controlled substance

Aug. 23

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and another agency’s warrant near U.S. 69 and Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Avenue A.

Aug. 24

  • A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A runaway in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 600 block of South 12th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Aug. 25

  • A person was arrested for aggravated robbery in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault and unlawful restraint was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was reported missing in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue. The missing person was later located.
  • Found property was reported near Central Boulevard and Spurlock Road.
  • Forgery was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue L.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 26

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence and theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
  • An animal bite was reported in the 1400 block of Arbor Court.
  • Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Aug. 27

  • A death was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 28

  • A death was reported in the 600 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 8000 block of Viterbo.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 29

  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue N.
Print Article