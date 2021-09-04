September 4, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 23-29

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Saturday, September 4, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29:

  • Alexes Kibodeaux, 24, other agency warrant(s)
  • Terry Willett, 28, possession of a controlled substance
  • James Martin, 41, possession of a controlled substance
  • Christine McNeely, 42, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29:

Aug. 23

  • Theft and injury to a disabled person was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Criminal mischief and an inoperable vehicle violation were reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.

Aug. 24

  • No reports.

Aug. 25

  • Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Ninth Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2100 block of Eighth Street.

Aug. 26

  • No reports.

Aug. 27

  • An information report was completed in the700 block of Cherokee.
  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Aug. 28

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2100 block of Nall.

Aug. 29

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
