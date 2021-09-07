Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

A disturbance in the south central Gulf of Mexico has seen an increase in organized shower and thunderstorm development on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance for tropical development to 40 percent.

The threat area extends across the northeast Gulf to Florida and off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic.

This system will cause no problems for Texas or Louisiana, according to Roger Erickson of the National Weather Service.

Out in the Atlantic, Larry will stay out to sea and pose no threat to Texas or Louisiana.