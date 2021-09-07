Homer Stevens Loyd, 96, of Port Acres, Texas passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.

Homer was born April 11, 1925 in Tuff, Texas in Bandera county to Louie and Angie Loyd.

Homer proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII.

He was raised in the Church of Christ and retired from Texaco.

Homer was passionate about gardening and family genealogy.

He enjoyed the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys.

Homer also had a legendary sweet tooth and would often bake cakes.

Homer is preceded in death by his parents, Louis William Loyd, Mary Angeline (Thorn) Loyd; his wife, Marie Oline Loyd and siblings, Lewis, Catherine (Marsh), John, Talbert, James, and Cecil.

Those left behind to cherish Homer’s memory are his daughter, Cindy Lehman of Jacksonville Beach, FL; son, Joseph Harrington of Leesville, LA; grandchildren, Marcus Harrington, Victoria Harrington-Burns and her husband, Ryan; Connor Lehman and Lauren Lehman; one great grandchild, Hadleigh Grace Harrington; and his sister Doris Wise.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

A Celebration of Homer’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.