Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:
- Stacy Baker, 43, possession of a controlled substance
- David Wagstaff, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Dustin Bearden, 37, other agency warrant(s)
- Max Morell, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- Wesley Dupuy, 38, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:
Aug. 30
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Ninth Street.
Aug. 31
- No reports.
Sept. 1
- No reports.
Sept. 2
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Lee.
Sept. 3
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of Wagner.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Sept. 4
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of 12th Street.
Sept. 5
- No reports.
