Judith Mae Carr

Judith “Judy” Mae Carr of Midland, TX entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Her spirit is carried on by her three surviving children, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from every walk of life.

She was born May 13, 1936, in Port Arthur, TX, to Ernest and O’De Warren and is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ernest Sanford Warren, Jr.; sister, Ima Grace Blackburn; and son, DeWayne Douglas Gardner.

Judy met Leo Carlton “Leo” Carr, a Korean War Navy Veteran, at a dance, which was the luckiest night of her life.

They were married on February 4, 1955 and went on to spend over 66 years of marriage together.

Living with Leo these past 60 plus years has surely earned her a higher seat in heaven.

She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

Judy was a member of First Baptist Church of Midland and always looked forward to her seniors’ Sunday school class.

She loved spending time with her family and truly had a servant’s heart, always helping others and serving in the church.

Judy was involved in multiple organizations and nonprofits, serving as Treasurer of the American Cancer Society of Midland, volunteering as a docent at The Petroleum Museum where she was a member of the Santa Rita Club, member of the Geophysical Auxiliary, and the ExxonMobil Retirees Club of the Permian Basin, just to name a few.

The travel bug bit Judy early on and at the time of her passing, she was only three states short of having visited all 50 states.

She loved to attend her husband’s annual U.S.S. Nicholas DDE 449 Navy ship reunion and visit with Leo’s fellow veterans and renew friendships made over the years. She will be greatly missed.

Judy is survived by her husband, Leo Carr, of Midland, TX; sons Joe Carr and wife, Cindy of Fayetteville, AR; Mark Carr and wife, Gretchen of Midland, TX; and M Carr and wife, Jamie of Midland, TX, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Blake Moravick; Caleb, Jonathan, David, Deborah, Sarah, and Rachel Carr; Rebecca Wardrip; and Jordan Carr.

Judy also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Taylor, Maci, and Alex Moravick; Esther and Eleanor Carr; and Jessica and Cayde Wardrip.

The family would like to thank Scharlott Boiles, Delma Romero, and Hospice of Midland who provided compassionate and loving care to Judy during her final days.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests any remembrances be made to The Hope House, American Cancer Society or a charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.

Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.