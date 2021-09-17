Alleged drunk driver causes multi-vehicle crash by Nederland school

NEDERLAND — An alleged intoxicated driver remained behind bars Thursday after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash near a Nederland elementary school.

Crystal Biscamp, 43, of Orange was jailed on a $2,500 bond for driving while intoxicated, according to information from a Jefferson County inmate search.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday a woman traveling southbound at South 27th Street and Avenue H rear-ended a vehicle.

This reportedly caused the rear-ended vehicle to hit another vehicle head-on that was northbound. This caused the driver behind the northbound vehicle to rear-end that vehicle.

In total, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Porter said two people had minor injuries, including Biscamp, who police said was the driver of the first vehicle.

Biscamp was brought to a hospital for treatment and released and was arrested after officers obtained a blood search warrant signed by Judge Mitch Templeton.

She was arrested for driving while intoxicated.