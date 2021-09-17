Carl Francis Howton Sr., 63, of Beaumont, died Friday, September 10, 2021.

He was born on April 10, 1958, in Washington, D.C., to Margaret Anne Murphy and Lawrence Walter Howton, Jr.

Carl was a United States Army veteran. He worked in auto sales and was an avid fisherman. He also loved to cook.

Survivors include his wife, Liz Howton; children, C.J. Howton, Jr.; Kelly Wright and her husband, Scott; Tammy Rashall and her husband, Rocky; Terry Jones; grandchildren, Kassiddi Wright, Chasidy Britt, Thomas Jones, Canyon Rashall, Colston Rashall, and Callen Rashall; sister, DeeDee Laymon, and her husband, Tony; brother, Donald Schaefer, and his wife, Deborah; sister, Denise Vought, and her husband, Don; mother-in-law, Beth LeBlanc; four brothers-in-law and their spouses; one sister-in-law and her spouse; and multiple nieces, nephews, and friends.

Carl is preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, Carl and Margaret Sharp; parents, Margaret Anne Murphy and Lawrence Walter Howton, Jr.; aunt, who raised him as her own, Barbara Schaefer; daughter, Nicole Howton; and son, Carl Joseph Howton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association; P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284.

A Rosary for Mr. Howton will be recited at 5:00 p.m., followed by a gathering of his family and friends until 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland.

His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Mr. Howton’s family will gather at a later time for his ennichement at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.