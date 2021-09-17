Viola Cordalee Fairchild,91, of Sabine Pass passed away on September 10, 2021 in Summerville, South Carolina.

She was born on September 23, 1929 in War, West Virginia to her parents, John Morgan Blankenship and Cora Lee Salyers Blankenship.

Viola has been a resident of Sabine Pass since 1948 and living in Summerville for the last 2 years.

She was a devoted housewife in raising her family along with her husband, Leo.

Viola was a longtime member of Sabine Pass Christian Fellowship Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leo D. “Champ” Fairchild and her son, Leo D. “Hap” Fairchild Jr.

Viola is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Casagrande and her husband, Tom of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Darlene Whitlock of Summerville, South Carolina and Leola Gravelle and her husband, Tim of Portland, Oregon along with 9 granddaughters, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 10 AM till 11 AM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Viola’s life will follow at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.