Deadly Nederland COVID spike concerning

NEDERLAND — There were 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed between Sept. 11-13 for residents of Nederland.

Between Sept. 14-15, there were 26 new cases of COVID-19.

On Sept. 16, according to city and health officials, Nederland set a record for its most confirmed cases in a single day with 85 reported by the City of Port Arthur Health Department.

The mounting load of new cases seemed a precursor to more bad news Friday morning, as health officials announced three COVID-related deaths, bringing Nederland’s total up to 36 since the onset of the pandemic.

The victims included a Hispanic male between 50-55, a White male between 45 and 50 years old and a White female between the age range of 65-70.

It has not been determined if these residents had underlying health conditions.

“Nobody wants to talk about this because we’re getting COVID apathy, but our COVID numbers are still high, some of the highest numbers we’ve seen in the past 18 months,” Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said.

“We continue to ask the community to do the recommended steps to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Certainly, the federal, state and most medical experts’ recommendations are for people that are eligible to certainly get vaccinated. If you cannot do that, please go ahead and wear a mask, social distance and practice good hygiene.”

Duque delivered his remarks during this week’s city council meeting, which took place in person at city hall with all council members and city staff wearing facemasks.

Media and community members who attend council meetings are not required to wear masks but are asked to and are provided them if requested.

“The numbers are much higher then they have been in awhile,” Duque said. “We’re going to continue to work on that.”

The Port Arthur Health Department is offering a COVID-19 vaccination site Tuesday at the Nederland Recreation Center (2301 Avenue H).

The site will be open between 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The vaccination site is available to eligible individuals from Nederland, Port Neches, Groves and Port Arthur. This was originally scheduled for Sept. 14 but was delayed due to Hurricane Nicholas.