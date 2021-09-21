Port Arthur Police name suspect in Aug. 21 armed robbery of Walgreens

A Port Arthur teen already jailed for robbing two people at gunpoint and for a gun crime in Nederland is now a suspect in the August armed robbery of Walgreens, according to an official with the Port Arthur Police Department.

Jaqualin Joubert, 17, is currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on three counts of aggravated robbery with bonds at $250,000 each and a charge of evading arrest/detention with motor vehicle with a bond at $20,000.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert on Monday did not say why Joubert was named as a suspect in the Walgreens robbery but said there is substantial evidence, and the evidence would be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office within the next 72 hours.

According to police, a person described as a black male wearing a mask and armed with a gun entered Walgreens, 3700 FM 365, at approximately 9:39 p.m. Aug. 21 and demanded money.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate a suspect, and police said no one was injured during the robbery.

Authorities have now connected Joubert to the Walgreens robbery.

Other cases:

Police were called at approximately 4:47 p.m. Sept. 11 to Encore Apartment complex at 3609 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in reference to a robbery.

Two victims told police a man robbed them at gunpoint, pepper sprayed them and stole their vehicle, according to a news release.

Officers reportedly found a vehicle matching the description in the area and attempted to stop the driver, who refused to stop before leading police on a chase.

The driver, who police identified as Joubert, crashed and then fled on foot. He was captured by police and taken into custody.

Joubert is also linked to a gun crime that happened in a neighboring city.

Nederland police were called to the 2000 block of Avenue L on Aug. 26 where a male was “allegedly committing auto burglary and aimed a loaded firearm at the homeowner during the commission of the crime,” Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

The alleged gunman was arrested and identified as Joubert.