Mr. Frederick Allen Gabriel, of Port Arthur went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021 at home.

Frederick was employed by Texaco Chemical of Port Neches as an Operator.

He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, The Royalist Civic and Social Club and the “Cut Throat” bowling team.

Survivors include his wife, Zelma Gabriel; children, Ester Moten, Kenneth Gabriel, Cassandra Gabriel, Frederica Gabriel-Rice, Daren Keith Gabriel, Byron Bernard, Amy Bernard-Martin; siblings, Hosea Gabriel, Carol Gabriel-Walker, Roy Gabriel, Jabriel Mahammad, Sue Gabriel and Leonard Gabriel; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a public viewing will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Avenue, Port Arthur, TX followed by a private funeral service.

Burial will be Tuesday, September 28,2021 in Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX.