Nederland business owners join to raise money to fight cancer by hosting red carpet event

With a desire to support the community, a lot of creativity and the mixing of several dazzling personalities; a Boston Avenue business soon will transform into a Hollywood-style fashion show to raise money for cancer awareness.

“Every year we at TwistedGypsy try to do something for the community,” said Evy Knight, who owns the boutique with her husband Donny. “We started talking to Michael and Will — they’re business owners — and we were like, ‘what can we do for the community this year to get people involved and have something fun after COVID that’s going to be really beneficial for everyone.”

Michael Parmer and William Harris own Dads & Diva, an RV moving company named for the two dads and their 7-year-old daughter McKayla. It was through William’s family that the two couples met. His mom and aunt, who do not live in the area, would shop at TwistedGypsy with every visit. And now, they’re not just friends but partners in a one-of-a-kind fundraiser.

They knew they wanted to do it in October, and that October is generally dedicated to breast cancer.

“A lot of people focus on breast cancer,” Evy said. “But there’s 26 kinds of cancers. So when you think October breast cancer, we wanted to celebrate the survivors, the previvors, the fighters. So we wanted to make this event for all cancers.”

It’s something that hit home with Michael when his 19-year-old niece was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The 8-year survivor will also be at the show.

“She wanted to do it as a fashion show,” he said. “We have two speakers coming — one’s a fighter and one’s a survivor — and I was like, let’s get them to tell their story, get people to show off your clothes, put a runway out front and let’s just make it where we can cover every area of cancer. We want to show that this community can support every type of cancer out there.”

And other Boston Avenue businesses have joined in. Ortiz Menswear and Bridal will be helping dress the models, and Soiree and Vine will be providing hors d’oeuvres.

And a surprise celebrity judge will also be on hand.

“We want to try and have fun and celebrate so it’s not a gloomy event,” Evy said. “I think it’s going to be informative. It’s going to be the community, like Michael said, pulling together. The key thing is dress to impress. So we’re going to let everybody experience what it is to walk the red carpet.”

The fashion show will be held Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at TwistedGypsy, 1219 Boston Avenue, or by calling Michael at 903-343-9757.

The two businesses donated all funds necessary to host the event, so 100 percent of proceeds will go to Cancer Chapter of Mid County to help those in the area struggling with cancer.