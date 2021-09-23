Pedro “Pete” Charon, 73, born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

He resided in Port Arthur the past 48 years. Pedro passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The funeral service will be 2:00P.M. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Ruach Ministries International, 1700 Imhoff Dr. Port Arthur, TX 77642.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until service time.

Internment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.