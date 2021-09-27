Port Arthur Health Department outlines who should receive Pfizer Boosters to battle COVID
The City of Port Arthur Health Department is currently administering Pfizer Boosters to individuals who are eligible based on the following CDC guidelines:
People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of the occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
Please call (409) 983-8832 or (409) 332-6215 for any questions concerning Pfizer boosters. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Texas Artist’s Museum.
