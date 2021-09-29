Clyde Bobby Levy, 90, was born in Franklin, LA and was a resident of Port Arthur, TX.

Clyde was called home to his Heavenly Residence on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 at God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.