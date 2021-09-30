Police searching for Port Arthur man who led them on chase from Bridge City in stolen car

Police are continuing their search for a Port Arthur man believed to have stolen a car in Bridge City before leading officers on a chase through several cities ending at Bent Tree Apartments.

Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said authorities are looking for Trevon Hull, 21, of Port Arthur.

The crime occurred about 7:25 a.m. Friday after a man entered a gas station at 1150 Texas Avenue in Bridge City and followed the victim inside the store. When the man noticed the car was left unattended, he reportedly went outside and stole the vehicle, Teague said.

Groves police located the stolen 2018 Honda Accord on Friday, and the driver of the Honda led police on a chase.

The car was later found at Bent Tree Apartments in the 7200 block of Lake Arthur in Port Arthur.

The thief then fled on foot, and police believe Hull was the driver.

Teague said the car was recovered.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Trevon Hull are asked to call Bridge City Police at 409-735-5028.