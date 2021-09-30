Renaldo Lee Carter Sr. was born August 24, 1976 in Port Arthur, Texas to Malvola Harris Martin and Ronald Carter, Sr.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, and attended PAISD.

He later obtained his GED.

Renaldo affectionately known as “Big Boi” was the owner of R.C. Towing where he put his all into it.

Big Boi loved helping others. He had a passion for cars and jewelry.

His motto was “go get that money.”

Renaldo is preceded in death by his grandparent, Calina Carter; his aunt, Caldonia Carter; his uncle, Albert Carter Sr.

Cherishing his memories forever: his mother, Malvola Harris Martin; father, Ronald Carter, Sr. (Rhonda); children, Rashard, Ryan, Ravon Carter (mother Stacey Robinson), Renesha, Renaldo Carter Jr. (mother Rhonda Ford), Ashton-Carter (mother Alexis Davis); grandchildren, Reagan, Ryan Jr., Karter, Royal, Raiden, Karsyn, Rylyn, Kashton, Amaris, Jada, Kai’orie, Ramari; siblings, Rita Williams (James), Ronald Carter Jr., Malvola Martin, Kevin Martin, Rashard Kennerly; nephew, James Williams, Jr.; godchild Kari’Aysha Dennis; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd., with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Rev. Jeremiah Jackson will officiate. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.