Titans could benefit from inclement weather on the road

Memorial’s path through the district takes the Titans to Goose Creek this week.

The Titans (3-1, 1-0 in District 9-5A Division II) are coming off a 34-0 win over La Porte in the district opener.

The Titans travel to Stallworth Stadium in Baytown to take on the Patriots (1-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Patriots are coming off a 24-6 loss to Galveston Ball.

Memorial was eager to get back to its winning ways after dropping a game to Crosby three weeks ago and seem to be trending back in the right direction.

“I thought going into (the game against La Porte), I thought we were really focused and ready to go,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said. “I thought we played well and understand what we did wrong the week before.”

Morgan thinks his team understands the importance of being prepared during the week.

“We talked to them about repeating the process each week,” he said. “I think losing that game kind of fixes (the potential) for lack of focus in the future. We followed the blueprint last week. For us, it is the little things and the attention to details.”

Morgan said trying to adjust for the weather forecast is one of the team’s biggest challenges this week.

Forecasts show a 70 percent chance of rain in Baytown Friday.

The weather forces both teams to run the ball more, which favors the Titans.

Memorial leads the district in passing yards with 901 (225 per game), but is also second third in rushing yards with 578 (144 per game). Goose Creek has the second worst run defense, allowing 718 yards (179 ypg). Only La Porte, Memorial’s most recent opponent, has allowed more with 726. The Titans racked up 149 yards rushing last week.

The Titans defense held La Porte to 96 yards of total offense.

Morgan said Goose Creek’s skill positions are the school’s biggest strength.

“They have two different quarterbacks,” he said. “They have a thrower and a runner. They have a receiver (Ben Gaston), who is a really good player and a running back (Isaiah Thomas), who is solid. They have some good players and some good pieces around. They will have some energy playing at home. We are going to have to come out, play fast and do things we do well. We can’t wait until the second half to decide to play.”

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders leads the district in passing by nearly 250 yards. He is second in the district in rushing with 410 yards.

The Patriots lean on their running back Thomas, who leads the district in carries with 80. Second place has 69 carries. Gaston has 15 catches for 122 yards.

Those who are not able to make to road trip can catch the game on the Port Arthur Independent School District Facebook page.