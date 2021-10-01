Donald “Duck” Ray McNeal

Donald, 72 passed away September 27, 2021.

He was born February 26, 1949 in Port Arthur, the son of the late Hayward & Emma Lee Allen McNeal.

He is survived by his wife Mary, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, brother-in-law, family & friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, 1 grandson, 3 grandchildren, 2 sister-in-laws, & 1 brother-in-law.

He attended Lincoln High School.

He served 4 years in the US Marine Corp.

He worked Jake Mazzu Produce for over 40 years and then Port Arthur News carrier for 15 years.

There will be no services, as for his wishes he will be Cremated.