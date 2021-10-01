PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur Police featured at Rotary meeting

Published 12:20 am Friday, October 1, 2021

By Monique Batson

(Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur Rotary President Art Thomas presents Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert with a certificate of appreciation for speaking at Thursday’s weekly meeting.

Hebert talked about the department’s efforts to fight drive-by shootings and the importance of community watch groups, among other things.

One of the meeting’s highlights was Port Arthur Rotarian Trenton Scott winning $792 as part of the organization’s fundraiser to supply elementary children with dictionaries.

Port Arthur Rotarian Trenton Scott (Monique Batson/The News)

The $792 was half of funds raised by selling raffle tickets each week.

The holder of the winning ticket would then draw a playing card, aiming for the Ace of Spades.

On Thursday, only five cards remained, and Scott drew the winning card.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Take look inside veteran-owned Port Arthur distillery with plans for 2022 opening

Port Arthur Police: Complaint over AC leads to assault of 2 children, wife

PHOTO GALLERY — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy finds (temporary) home in Nederland

Kelli Sartin to jury before hearing sentence: “Put me under a prison”

Print Article