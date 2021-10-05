Byron Paul Walker Sr., 83, of Nederland, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Christus Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth, Beaumont.

He was born August 16, 1938, in Port Arthur, to Emelie Marie Provost Walker and Irven Joeseph Walker Sr.

Byron was a United States National Guard veteran and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Nederland.

Involved with his church, Byron was a lector for many years and taught religious education for several years.

With God first and foremost in his life, Byron was quick to help others in need, selflessly volunteering both time and money for the sake of others.

An avid reader and history buff, he was involved in Galveston history, renovated a historic home, worked on the Elissa and supported the Galveston Historical Foundation.

As a parent and grandparent, “Dad/Grandpa” was deeply involved with exposing his family to the world outside of Jefferson County.

From instructor at Lamar to working in the petrochemical industry, Byron affected the lives and careers of many in the area.

Other than his faith, there was none more precious to him than his sweet wife, Delia.

Inseparable 63 years, they were hardly seen apart.

No two ever complimented each other as when they were together.

Proud of his accomplishments, his most cherished was finding the love of his life and spending the many years alongside her in the adventure he called life.

Survivors include his wife, Delia Walker, of Nederland; children, Mayna Premeaux and husband, Joel, of Galveston; Laren Bush and husband, Jim, of Jasper; Renay Wilson and husband, Christian, of Colmesneil; and Byron Walker, Jr. and wife, Aaran, of Groves; grandchildren, Lacy Benoit and husband, Zeke Grimes, of Anchorage, Alaska; Shane Benoit, of Houston; Mariah Parise and husband, Caleb, of Beaumont; and Paige Acuña and husband, Joe, of League City; great-granddaughter, Lilah Acuña; and siblings, Irven Walker, Jr (deceased) and wife, Janet Walker of Port Arthur, Kenneth Walker and wife, Carolyn, of Houston; Lowell Walker and wife, Sheila, of Nederland; Dian Cole, of Port Arthur; Gregory Walker and wife, Tenna, of Bridge City; and Bernadette Cascio and husband, John, of Beaumont.

A gathering of Mr. Walker’s family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, with his interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

The services for Mr. Walker will be livestreamed on the St. Charles Catholic Church Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Life League, Inc., P.O. Box 1350, Stafford, Virginia 22555.

