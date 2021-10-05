Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 20-26

The Nederland Police Department made the following arrests between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26:

Joseph Guidry, 30, warrant other agency

Aaron Kavanaugh, 42, possession of a controlled substance

Patricia Cook, 54, possession of a controlled substance

Christopher Lee, 41, possession of a controlled substance

Isaac McDaniel, 43, warrant other agency

Laith Al-Khattab, 21, warrant other agency

Sydney Poole, 22, driving while intoxicated with open container

Cynthia Torres, 20, driving while intoxicated

Benjiman Lalko, 40, terrorist threat of family-family violence

The Nederland Police Department responded to the following calls between Sept. 20 to Sept. 26:

Sept. 20

A theft was reported in the 700 block of North 23 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

Sept. 21

Assault-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Erwin.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Atlanta.

Sept. 22

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Gary.

An assault was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

Sept. 23

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 blocks of West Chicago.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of Elgin.

An overdose was reported in the 1100 block of Elgin.

Forgery was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Found property was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of FM 365.

Sept. 24

A theft was reported in the 3600 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Youmans.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 37 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Merriman.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of North U.S. 69.

Sept. 25

An information report was completed in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 26