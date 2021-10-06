Michael Wayne Parker passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021.

A native of Port Arthur, Texas but resided in Duncanville, Tx his last 17 years.

Michael enjoyed spending time with family, watching football games and was an avid reader.

He was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Michael leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 16years, Elise Parker; his children Shonn, Calista, Paxton, Stormi all of Port Arthur, Tx; and by marriage Sunshine, Precious, Kelvin and Karess all of Duncanville, Tx.

Visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Greater True Vine Church with funeral services to begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.