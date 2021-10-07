Get a free flu shot without leaving your car

On Wednesday, members of the Port Arthur Health Department hosted their annual drive-thru flu clinic, where those who wanted one could receive it free of charge.

A second event is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 in front of the Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Avenue.

COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available across the street at the Texas Artist Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive, at the same time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those that should highly consider a flu vaccine are pregnant women, adults 65 and older, children from 6 months to 5 years with chronic health conditions.

Flu season typically runs from October to March with a peak between December and February.

With the current season, no cases have been reported to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services from Jefferson County, as of a report generated on Oct. 1.

For more information on the drive-thru clinic or how to receive a flu shot on a different day, call the health department at 409-983-8848.