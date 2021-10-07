Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Sept. 22-Oct. 5

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5:

Sept. 22

Jesus Castro, 21, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

Laura Castro ,47, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

An information report was completed in the 5200 block of Wilson.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.

Sept. 23

Floyd Mouton, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Hansen.

Sept. 24

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Parkway.

Evading arrest/ detention using Vehicle or watercraft was reported in the 5000 block of West Parkway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2900 block of Taft.

Sept. 25

No reports.

Sept. 26

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.

Sept. 27

No reports.

Sept. 28

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Texas 73.

Sept. 29

John Ruffin, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Williams.

Sept. 30

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 1

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3800 block of Doyle.

Oct. 2

Tyler Lawson, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 3

John Ramsey, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of East Texas 73.

Oct. 4

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of Bryan.

An Information report was completed in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 5