Hugh Patrick “Pat” O’Niell, 86, of Groves, Texas, passed away October 6, 2021.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on October 25, 1934 to the late John A. O’Niell and Lucille Kramer O’Niell.

Pat graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953.

After a year of employment, he was drafted into The United States Army.

He then served in the United States Reserves for 6 years.

He began his career at the Texaco Refinery in 1953. He retired as a supervisor 42 years later from Star Enterprises.

He then went on to be a consultant for the Petro Chemical Industry for 15 years.

Pat enjoyed being involved in his faith, first at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and later joined St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

He was involved in the Parish Council, fund raising, bingo, and organizing the church festivals.

Pat was also a life time member of the Groves Knights of Columbus.

His lifetime hobby was collecting Texaco and other oil company memorabilia.

His past time was watching the NFL and Nascar. He was a wonderful father to his three daughters being involved in all aspects of their life, such as Camp Fire Girls and sports activities.

His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Those left to cherish Pat’s memory are his wife of 60 years, Iris Robicheaux O’Niell of Groves; his daughters: Tara O’Niell of Groves, Kerri Lamance and her husband, David of Cypress, and Peggy Bray and her husband, Bill of Cypress; his grandchildren Cassandra Gordon and husband Josh, Patrick Lamance and wife Morgan, Joshua Lamance, Courtney, Caitlyn, Preston and Parker Bray; and his great-grandchildren Haylea, Heidi, Bryce, Brayen and Bradlee Gordon, and Patrick Lamance, Jr, nieces and nephews and his beloved pet Luci.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Eileen Embree and Mary Lucile Cimino; and his brother, John A O’Niell.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Christian Vigil to follow at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception/St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Groves on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. J.C. Coon celebrant.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Burn Hospital at 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or Immaculate Conception/St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 6250 Washington Blvd., Groves, TX 77619