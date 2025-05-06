Motiva Recognizes 42 Southeast Texas Students with $250,000 in Scholarships Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

HOUSTON – Motiva Enterprises awarded 42 Southeast Texas high school students with scholarship funds totaling $250,000. Recipients of the Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship received funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associate, or vocational degree.

Scholarship recipients and their parents were honored at Motiva’s Excellence in Education Banquet on May 1 at the Carl Parker Center on Lamar State College – Port Arthur’s campus. Motiva’s President and CEO Jeff Rinker and Executive Vice President of Operations Jeff Newman presented students with their awards followed by closing remarks from Executive Vice President of Human Resources Kimberly Green.

“The Excellence in Education Scholarship Program empowers local students to achieve their long-term goals,” said Motiva President and CEO Jeff Rinker. “These students will become the next generation of our workforce and it’s an honor for our organization to play a small part in their career journey.”

Since its inception, Motiva has awarded more than $3.4 million in higher education funds to local students, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to developing the nation’s future leaders through education and training initiatives.

To be eligible for the program, students must be accepted to a four-year or two-year degree program at an accredited college, vocational school, or university. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service, and teacher recommendations.

To view the full list of Motiva’s 2024-2025 Excellence in Education Scholarship recipients, please visit https://www.motiva.com/news-media/article/motiva-recognizes-setx-students-with-scholarships.