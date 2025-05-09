Groves Police Activity for the week of April 30 to May 6

April 30

Regelio Hernandez, 22, was arrested for warrants on the 2800 block of Main Avenue.

May 1

An information report was filed on the 3800 block of Doyle.

Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 1000 block of Sawdust Road.

An assault was reported on the 4800 block Beaumont Avenue.

Willie Hudson, 20, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3900 block of Twin City.

Juan Hernandez Jr., 30, was arrested for warrants on the 2600 block of Main Avenue.

May 2

Assault was reported on the 5600 block Hogaboom.

Kara Patterson, 40, was arrested for DWI and open alcohol container on the 7200 block Terrell.

May 3

An Information report was filed on the 5500 block of West Washington.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 4400 block of Kelly Lane.

Thai Vo, 60, was arrested for Theft and warrants on the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

May 4

Jereem Augustine Sr., 53, was arrested for DWI, open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 5000 block of Hogaboom.

Jose Gonzalez, 27, was arrested for DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 4900 block Dryden.

Asiel Torres Perez, 34, was arrested for DWI on the 200 block South Highway 69.

Nathaly Blanco, 23, was arrested for DWI on the 2500 block Twin City.

Yonder Reyes Lopez, 37, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2500 block Twin City.

Jennis McCown, 68, was arrested for DWI on the 6200 block of 39th Street.

Assault was reported on the 3000 block Charles.