Groves Police Activity for the week of April 30 to May 6
Published 3:21 pm Friday, May 9, 2025
April 30
- Regelio Hernandez, 22, was arrested for warrants on the 2800 block of Main Avenue.
May 1
- Juan Hernandez Jr., 30, was arrested for warrants on the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
- Willie Hudson, 20, was arrested for public intoxication on the 3900 block of Twin City.
- An assault was reported on the 4800 block Beaumont Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 1000 block of Sawdust Road.
- An information report was filed on the 3800 block of Doyle.
May 2
- Kara Patterson, 40, was arrested for DWI and open alcohol container on the 7200 block Terrell.
- Assault was reported on the 5600 block Hogaboom.
May 3
- Thai Vo, 60, was arrested for Theft and warrants on the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on the 4400 block of Kelly Lane.
- An Information report was filed on the 5500 block of West Washington.
May 4
- Jereem Augustine Sr., 53, was arrested for DWI, open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 5000 block of Hogaboom.
- Jose Gonzalez, 27, was arrested for DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon on the 4900 block Dryden.
- Asiel Torres Perez, 34, was arrested for DWI on the 200 block South Highway 69.
- Nathaly Blanco, 23, was arrested for DWI on the 2500 block Twin City.
- Yonder Reyes Lopez, 37, was arrested for public intoxication on the 2500 block Twin City.
- Jennis McCown, 68, was arrested for DWI on the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- Assault was reported on the 3000 block Charles.
- An Information report was filed on Washington and Highway 366.
May 5
- Jay Devillier, 27, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and resisting arrest on the 6000 block Monroe.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported on the 2800 block of Twin City.