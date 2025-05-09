Motiva Golden Golf Scramble Raises Record-Breaking $254K for Junior Achievement Published 3:07 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

BEAUMONT — Motiva Enterprises hosted the 33rd annual Golden Gulf Scramble, supporting Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, at Bayou Din Golf Course in LaBelle May 3 and brought in a record breaking amount.

The highly anticipated tournament beat a new fundraising record, raising $254,075 to inspire future entrepreneurs, foster financial literacy and provide a foundation for career success in our youth.

“For more than 30 years, Motiva has supported the Golden Golf Scramble as part of our commitment to workforce development,” said Andy LaHaye, Motiva General Manager, Chemicals and Distribution. “Our long-standing partnership with Junior Achievement inspires and empowers the next generation to succeed in a global economy.”

The success of the event was made possible by 14 corporate sponsors, 72 registered teams, and 25 dedicated volunteers. Supporting sponsors of the Golden Golf Scramble included Keystone Engineering, PartnerID, Echo Group, Richard, Mason Construction, Industrial Specialty Crafts, TISS, Wyatt, PSI, Burns & McDonnell, Ohmstede, HercRentals, Brandsafway, Sunbelt Supply, and Southwest Stainless and Alloy.

“Motiva’s dedication to supporting workforce development initiatives across the golden triangle has allowed us to greatly expand our reach,” said Patricia Woolridge, Director of Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle. “Funds raised through Motiva-sponsored events such as the Golf Scramble, Engineering Job Shadow, and others, support more than X Southeast Texas students in our nine-county area.”

Congratulations to the tournament’s winners – Hargrove Engineering, Burns & McDonnell, Chris Plott, Valero, Richard Industrial Group, and Triangle Civil Services.

About Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest-growing organization dedicated to educating young people about business, economics, and free enterprise. The JA mission is to inspire young people to succeed in a global economy through the three pillars of workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. Through age-appropriate curricula, JA programs begin at the elementary school level, teaching children how they can impact the world around them as individuals, workers, and consumers. JA programs continue through the middle and high school grades, preparing students for additional key economic and workforce issues they will face in the future. Today, JA reaches more than seven million students through 140 offices nationwide and another two million students in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.