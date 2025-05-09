Nederland High school expands CTE programs for students Published 3:54 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

NEDERLAND — The expansion and success of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at Nederland High School can be attributed to school leadership and their partnerships with a local college and industries in Mid County.

Brian Spell, director of the Career and Technical Education programs, said the programs of study are Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Architecture and Construction, Arts, A/V Technology and Communication, Business, Marketing and Finance, Education and Training, Health Science, Hospitality and Tourism, Human Services, Law and Public Service, Manufacturing, Engineering, Transportation, Distribution and Logistics.

“The Texas Education Agency (TEA), is always trying to stay in front of the curve and partner all school districts with industry partners in our area,” Spell said. “And we’ve had great success with our industry partners. We’ve got groups like Philpott and Doggett where students can go work half a day in what they call career prep program of study, as well as a partnership with Bechtel, who have supplied us with tools, equipment, and they bring in speakers for our students. When the students graduate and turn 18, they can go in as apprentices with Bechtel as pipe fitting apprentices and welding apprentices.”

Beneath the main programs of study are specific classes that have been expanded.

“Under our practicum of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources program, dog grooming has been added to our Animal Science practicum class,” he said. “The class contains a dog grooming and kennel area for the students to have hands-on experience without leaving the premises. Under the Transportation, Distribution and Logistics program, the Automotive and Collision Repair courses now have a fully functional shop where students work on vehicles, motorcycles and ATVs. Under the Arts, A/V Technology and Communications program, students studying broadcast journalism have access to an on-campus broadcasting room with a green screen and a variety of equipment essential for producing and transmitting audio and video content. These include microphones, audio mixers, cameras, lighting, and various processing and monitoring tools.”

In addition to the program expansion, Spell said the school now offers dual credit with Lamar State College Port Arthur.

“Our automotive program is now dual credit,” he said. “Where the student can walk away with a level one certificate in our welding program from the college. In our Business Management program, the student can get a Business Office Associates through dual credit. So, a lot of our expansion is happening with dual credit.”

Spell credits the strength of the programs due to the support of the district’s upper administration and community partners.

“I think they understand the values of career and technical education,” he said. “And our local industry is understanding the value of it, and we’re very fortunate to have great leaders in our programs. The teachers that lead our programs take great pride in it and that is the reason for our success, and hopefully we can continue to build upon that.”

Nederland High School CTE Programs of study can be found on their website. For more information email Brian Spell at www.bspell@nederlandisd.org.