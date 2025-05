Tourism Week Kicks Off Published 3:36 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

What is new and fun in Port Arthur? Pick up the new regional visitors guide and find out. Plan your summer with family. The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau staff is popping up around the area to promote National Travel and Tourism Week. Travel means jobs!

Get a free guide at the PACVB office in the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.