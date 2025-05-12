JANELLA “MS JEAN” DALE

Published 3:44 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Janella “Mrs. Jean” Dale

September 22, 1940 – April 24, 2025

Janella Dale, 84, of Port Arthur, Tx. passed away Thursday April 24, 2025 in the comfort of her home.

Janella was born September 22, 1940 in St. Martinville, La. to the late Sterling Provost and Una Lee Landry Provost.

Funeral services entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service of Baton Rouge, La. Visitation Friday May 16, 2025 at Scared Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Ave Port Arthur, Tx

at 9am, with a Rosary to begin at 10:20am and Mass service begins at 11am.

She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Fredrick Smith, Sr. Two daughters Veronica Smith and Tina Smith Provost(Murphy). Six Grandchildren; Craig Provost(Carnikka) Leah Smith, Emeere Smith, Landyn Freddie, Fredricka Smith and Fredrick Smith, III, 14 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren.

Janelle is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Oscr Dale, one brother David Jones, one sister Laura Faye Jones Burnette, one granddaughter, one great granddaughter and one great grandson. And a host of other relatives and friends.

Janella was a member of the Scared Heart Catholic Church. Janelle was retired from PAISD and Texaco Marine Department.