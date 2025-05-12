Published 3:48 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Lavonne Smith Alexander was born February 22, 1951, to the union of Woodrow and Ruth Goode. A native of Beeville, Texas, Lavonne met and later married Charlson Alexander, a United States Navy Sailor, June 23, 1980. Together, they began a life of service, love, and family, settling in San Diego, California.

Lavonne devoted her career to caring for others, working as a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) at Script Hospital and later in the Home Health division. She balanced her nursing career with raising a loving family of four children. Upon Charlson’s retirement from the Navy, Lavonne was honored with a letter of appreciation for her dedication and sacrifice as a Navy wife.

After retirement, the family relocated to Port Arthur, Texas. Lavonne embraced her role as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She found joy in nurturing her home and especially her backyard garden, which she transformed into a beautiful sanctuary.

Lavonne is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Ruth Goode; her son, James Kay; and four siblings.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and strength. She is survived by her beloved husband, Charlson Alexander, Sr.; her sons, Darrell Aitchison (Kaylee) and Charlson Alexander, Jr. (LaDonna); her daughter, Gwendolyn Denise Funt Moore (Anthony); her sister, Willie Mae Miller (Rufus); sisters-in-law, Carolyn Alexander and Felicia Alexander Branch (Karl); brothers-in-law, Bernard Alexander, Jr. and James Lee Alexander; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8:00 am until service time. Rev. Vester Thompson, Jr. Officiant. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.