Willie B. Kinlaw Flanagan was one special lady and the loss of her is felt deeply by many, even though she lived a full life.For the past few years she bravely fought through the death of her children, a stroke and illness.

Some of our favorite childhood memories were made at grandmother’s house. She played a big part in our childhood. She taught us a lot about love and the meaning of family. She has never been just ‘our grandmother’ but she was out friend and out inspiration. She had an incredible faith, she loved singing hymns and she taught us about Jesus.

We are in disbelief that our lovely Grandma has been physically taken away from us. We will miss her but her spirit and strength, lives on in each of us and in all those who have been touched by the love, strength, conviction, wisdom and beauty of her soul.

Our grandmother was the kindest, most loving and giving person we have ever known. She was truly a special woman! although she has passed on her memories will always live on within us.Grandmother we are thankful for your sacrifices your care and concern your love and everything that you have done for us. today as we mourn we rejoice in knowing that you are in a much better place.

We will be forever grateful and thankful for the legacy you have given us you were our a vital part of our lives. We will never forget you and we will always love you forever…

Rest in peace, Grandmother in your beautiful new home.

Love,

Your grandchildren