Ask A Cop – Driving While Sitting on Leg Legality Questioned Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Herb from Port Arthur asks- Officer Antoine I enjoy reading your column weekly and thank you Officer Antoine very much for helping drivers in this area by educating us on important information about rules applying to the safety of vehicles on the roads. My question- is there a law in Texas regarding following too close to a police vehicle when it’s operating with its lights on?

Answer- Good question Herb. Who and why would someone want to follow a police unit that’s operating in emergency mode with its light and siren on? Most people want to get out of the way and breathe a sigh of relief and are grateful that the police unit wasn’t trying to stop them. Herb there’s no law in the Texas Transportation Code that specifically addresses following too close to a police unit operating in emergency mode, but there’s a law that prohibits following too close to a fire apparatus or ambulance. Texas Transportation Code 545.407 states a driver may not follow a fire apparatus or ambulance closer than 500 feet when they have their emergency lights activated. Herb chances are if a police unit is operating in emergency mode (lights and siren) they are legally traveling above the posted speed limit and if you’re following the police unit you’re most likely speeding. Once again police units are omitted from this law probably because police units don’t have a problem with motorists wanting to follow.

Rebecca from Port Neches asks- Officer Antoine thanks for taking time to answer our questions in your column, it’s truly a valuable service the Port Arthur Police Department provides to the city of Port Arthur and neighboring communities. I am aware of the law in Texas that says that a driver must signal at least 100 feet before turning. The other day I was coming from shopping and I was behind a truck that had his right signal on for over a mile. I thought surely he would turn at any moment and that moment never came because the driver kept driving straight. Now my question to you is how long can a driver keep on its signal without taking action before they can get a ticket?

Answer- Good question Rebecca. Thanks for your comment because educating our community is definitely the mission of the Port Arthur Police Department that’s spearheaded by the Chief of Police Tim Duriso. Rebecca, you are correct that the state of Texas clearly states in the Transportation Code that a motorist must signal intent to turn at least 100 feet before turning. But Rebecca in the case you presented where a motorist did signal their intent but never turned, there’s no law against such action. Rebecca, you claimed the driver drove his truck at least a mile and never turned, remember the Code says at least 100 feet but doesn’t give a maximum distance to travel with the signal activated before turning. In this case either stop traveling behind this vehicle or make sure you’re paying very close attention and not driving distracted.

Hattie from Groves asks- Officer Antoine I’ve been wondering about someone driving while sitting on their left leg. This seems to be very comfortable because many people, especially women, will sit like this in a chair. Officer Antoine is it illegal to drive while sitting with your left leg bent under your right leg or bottom?

Answer- Good question Hattie. There’s no law in Texas that prohibits a driver from having their left leg folded under their bottom while driving. Hattie think about it, most don’t use their left leg to drive anyway unless you are driving a standard transmission vehicle or a commercial motor vehicle where you need your left leg to apply the clutch to switch gears. How uncomfortable that would be for me, Hattie. I believe I would need a tow truck to pull me out of the driver’s seat if I drive for an extended period of time(laughing)!! But rest assured that at the present moment there is no law banning driving a motor vehicle in Texas with your left leg under your bottom or right leg.

Join Me, Officer Antoine and the CREW Stephen “Buzzard Boots” Mosley, Lelo “mouth of Hwy 69/73” I Washington & Tejas “Lil Man”Morning Star for Ask A Cop live, on KSAP 96.9 FM The Breeze radio station, every Tuesday for 2 hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Tune in and listen as Officer Antoine discusses in detail the newly released “Ask A Cop” article that’s printed in The News. You can also tune in via the internet www.ksap969thebreeze.org. Feel free to call in and ask your question live to Officer Antoine at (409) 982-0247. Ask A Cop is printed weekly in El Perico Hispanic Newspaper and weekly broadcast every Tuesday at 4:30 to 5 p.m. on Hispanic radio station KVAP-LP 95.5fm. Remember to email your questions torickey.antoine@portarthurtx.gov, or call 409-983-8673 and leave a voice mail question, or mail them to: Officer Rickey Antoine,645 4th Street, Port Arthur, Texas, 77640. If you happen to see me in public you are always free and comfortable to approach and “Ask A Cop.”