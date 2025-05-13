Culinary Thrill Seeking – Pack a Bag of Foodie Fun Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s a myth that we use only 10 percent of our brain.

Crispy Chickpeas Snack calls for a 15-ounce can of rinsed, well-drained garbanzo beans, garlic powder, onion powder, cinnamon and paprika. Cinnamon is a spicy twist I would not have thought of.

Apple chips, beef jerky, just seasoned zucchini and sauce for some pizza flavor, croutons, grilled peaches.

Molten Lava Cake is almost cliché, but so famous, I want to try this easy one. Cake mix cookies, even easier than they were before.

Luxury – If you’re a foodie who would enjoy wine and cheese from the boudoir, I’m letting you in on an atmosphere note: Ēla Lane has some king-sized perfection in the form of offerings including Signature Sateen Hemstitched Sheet Set in Quiet Gray and Classic Percale Embroidered Sheet Set in White. The No. 1 wow factor is that they fit. I’ve not had to tug at the corners one time. But let’s get to softness and feel. The stitching is a beautiful extra that reminds me of smocking my mom lovingly added to my childhood clothes. What a lovely memory to lull me to sleep. Simply the best. Their mission is to “Create the softest, finest linen without compromising the health of our planet.”

These organic sheets are GOTS-certified and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX-certified and made with 100% long-staple organic cotton. This results in exceptionally soft bedding for a better sleep experience. Ela is a Greek word that means “come.” The word lane means “path.” Ela Lane is more than bedding; the brand creates its own path by honoring and respecting its makers, the earth, and you. All items are ethically crafted in Portugal. Ela Lane is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, with 1% of its sales supporting environmental initiatives and helping communities in need. Affiliated with Awin.

Display Me – Display Buddie arrived and I was ready to hang a “difficult thing.” It’s like those wires you put behind plates to hang on the wall, but there’s a cord to make it highly adjustable so you can display grandma’s baskets and 3-D items. For just a moment, I was intimidated, and wished I had extra arms. But the fixer-upper in me said challenge on. I harnessed a large abalone shell I acquired at one of Michelle Bruno’s estate sales and tackled that baby in less than 20 seconds. The Buddie has a lock button to help you adjust that cord and my shell looks “popping” on that wall. www.displaybuddie.com has customer show-offs. Somebody got a skateboard up there. Pardon me while I look for more décor to hang.