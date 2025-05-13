Darby, Ortiz, and Jones sworn into office, ushering in new era for Nederland Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

NEDERLAND – Following a successful campaign Jeff Darby, Jeff Ortiz, and Britton Jones have officially taken office in the City of Nederland after being elected on May 3. The three candidates, who ran together as a united ticket, were sworn in earlier this week, signaling a new chapter in city leadership.

Jeff Darby, elected mayor, is a retired U.S. Department of Labor investigator with over 30 years of federal service. He now operates a mediation and consulting business and brings decades of leadership through union and civic involvement. Darby holds a degree in history from Lamar University and certifications in mediation and human resources. Darby had previously ran for mayor in 2002 and 2004.

Jeff Ortiz, elected to City Council for Ward 4, is a small business owner and pastor with experience in ministry and finance, including a previous term on the council from 2009 to 2011. Britton Jones, elected to represent Ward 2, works in the local chemical industry as a technician and emergency responder, owns a small business, and is active in community events such as the Nederland Heritage Festival.

The trio’s coordinated campaign centered on a shared vision for a brighter future for Nederland. Now in office, they pledge to work collaboratively to deliver on their platform of improved governance and civic engagement.

All three elected officials were sworn in during a ceremony during the May 12 city council meeting.