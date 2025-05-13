Former paralegal, emergency assistance non-profit founder announces District Clerk Candidacy Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

BEAUMONT — Autumn Brown, former paralegal and emergency assistance non-profit founder, has declared her candidacy for Jefferson County District Clerk. Her candidacy will represent the Republican Party and will also bring nearly a decade and a half of legal experience to the position and to the citizens of Southeast Texas.

“I am thrilled to officially announce my candidacy for Jefferson County District Clerk. Our citizens deserve a Clerk who is present, accountable, and 100% dedicated to serving conservative values, Brown said ina news release.” I am committed to restoring integrity to this office, modernizing our systems, and ensuring that every taxpayer dollar is spent wisely. As a lifelong conservative, I believe in limited government, fiscal responsibility, and upholding the rule of law.”

Brown added to her statement, “My commitment is simple: to show up every day, serve with integrity, and always put the people of this county first. I will honor the trust of the voters by leading with conservative values, transparency, and hard work.”

Autumn is the widow of her late husband Chris Brown. She has three grown children — a girl and two boys, aged 30, 27, and 21. She is a Hamshire-Fannett ISD 1993 Honor Graduate and has had extensive training in logistics and disaster planning, as well as response. Having led the NPO for a number of years, coordinating volunteers, donations, distributions, and developing relationships with local authorities across six counties in the Southeast Texas Region.

Autumn Brown is running for District Clerk in the Jefferson County Republican Party Primary on March 3, 2026. If she earns the Republican Primary, she will run in the General Election on Nov. 3, 2026.