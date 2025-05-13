Mayoral candidates preparing for runoff election Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Port Arthur’s two mayoral runoff candidates are continuing to campaign in hopes of luring voters to the polls.

Charlotte Moses and Charlie Lewis Jr. were the top two vote getters with 1,742 and 1,079 votes respectively. Moses and Lewis beat two other candidates, Chuck Vincent and Allen “Opie” Valka in the May 3 election.

Moses, 61, is a realtor who has previously served on the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation and on city council. To prepare for the runoff, she said she is doing more of what she did for the earlier election such as meeting people and working on her campaign.

She asks voters to come back to the polls and make their vote count.

“I do believe I’m the best qualified and bring experience and qualifications to the job of mayor and am able to get started on day one with the work,” Moses said.

Lewis, 49, is vice president of Texas Railroad and Refinery Cleaning Services and has served as vice chairman of Pleasure Island Advisory Board.

He plans to prepare for the runoff election by pushing himself harder while campaigning. Lewis encourages voters to go back to the polls and for those who didn’t vote in the May 3 election, he asks them to come out and cast their ballots.

Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m May 27 to May 31, noon to 5 p.m June 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 2 -3.

Voting will be held at Port Arthur City Hall, 444 4th St. and Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Ave.

Voting on Election Day JUne 7 is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Sabine Pass Independent School District, 5641 S. Gulfway Drive (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 32)

Port Arthur Alternative Center, 6301 PAt Ave. (Former Dick Dowling School)

(All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct

33, 34, 80, & 101)

Tyrrell Elementary School, 4401 Ferndale. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 42, 43, 44, 47, 48, 49, 71, 76 & 93)

Port Arthur Public Library, 4615 9th Ave. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 45, 46, 70, 81, 82, 95, 96, 97 & 98)

Port Arthur City Hall, 444 4th St. 5th floor. (All or a portion of Jefferson County Election Precinct 50, 51, 52, 53, 54 & 55)