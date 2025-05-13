Nederland city council seeks legal representation for arbitration against the former city manager Published 2:49 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Nederland city council has sought to seek legal representation for arbitration relating to former city manager Chris Duques.

During the May 12 Nederland city council meeting, officials approved engaging with legal representatives to move forward in relation to an arbitration regarding Duque and his potential severance pay after he stepped down from his position on April 30.

An amendment to Duque’s employment agreement was made in September 2022 by City Council in a 5-0 vote. City managers do not have a set term that they serve and are at-will employees of the city, meaning he is subject to the same personnel policy that all other city employees are subject to.

Giving Duque a separate severance package from other employees would separate him from other at-will employees, potentially violating city charter. This is now the basis of the argument that the city has put forward against Duque.

The city’s decision to give Duque the same separation agreement as other city employees was taken at the April 28 special meeting before Duque’s departure and the newly elected officials took office.

The payment amount is still unknown and the amount is still planned to be made public at a later date, according to Mayor Jeff Darby.

Germer PLLC will be representing Nederland during this time.